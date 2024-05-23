Town and Country Celebration July 14 You are invited to the annual Town and Country Celebration on Sunday, July 14. The event will be held at the McCoy Family Home near Watford City. The day will begin with a blessing of land, animals and equipment at 11 a.m. followed with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan. All are invited to take part in lunch and entertainment after Mass. The event is hosted by Jake and McKenzie McCoy, with Fr. Jacob Degele and the parishioners of the Church of Epiphany in Watford City and Our Lady of Consolation in Alexander. Register at bismarckdiocese.com/townandcountry or call Amanda at 701-204-7205. Registration is required for an accurate meal count.