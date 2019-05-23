Town and Country Celebration July 7

Everyone’s invited to the annual Town and Country Celebration on Sunday, July 7. This year’s event will differ from the typical farm setting and be held at the Neset Consulting Corporate Office in Tioga. The day will begin with a blessing of land and equipment at 11:30 a.m. with Mass following celebrated by Bishop Kagan. All are invited to lunch after Mass. The event is hosted by Kathleen Neset, along with Fr. Corey Nelson and the parishioners of the Churches of St. Thomas the Apostle in Tioga, St. Michael in Ray and St. James in Powers Lake. The Neset office is located at 6844 State Hwy 40 in Tioga.