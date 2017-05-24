Town and Country Celebration July 9

Celebrate the Town and Country Mass on Sunday, July 9 at the farm of Scott and Magen Miller farm near Mott. Host parishes are St. Vincent De Paul, Mott, St. John the Baptist, New Leipzig and St. Henry, Regent along with Fr. Charles Zins and Fr. Stephen Folorunso. Blessing of animals and machinery begins at 11:30 a.m. MDT followed by Mass with Bishop Kagan at noon. A free lunch and entertainment by diocesan seminarians will follow. From Mott, drive 2.5 miles south from the 4-way stop sign in Mott. Stay on the highway, let it curve you west, once you find 93rd Ave. turn south for 6.5 miles. The farm is on the east side of the road. Please register at www.bismarckdiocese.com/townandcountry or call 204-7185. Registration is required for an accurate meal count.