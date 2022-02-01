Transformative kitchen renovation at St. Bernard Mission School

Proper nutrition is one of the most essential components in the growth and development of brains and bodies of young children, and with this in mind, a major renovation of the kitchen at St. Bernard Mission School was completed last summer.
New sinks, stove, refrigerators, dishwasher, countertops, flooring and cabinet refacing were among the much-needed improvements awaiting the new school cook, Mary Lou Azure, when she began work there last fall. After at 30-year career in food service with a government agency, Mary Lou had retired in 2019 but soon found out she missed being active and interacting with people.
She’d seen the old kitchen a time or two while visiting the school for events and activities and was amazed at the transformation over the summer. “It was almost completely redone. It’s so beautiful in here. You wouldn’t believe it,” Mary Lou shared. “During my career, I’ve worked in different kitchens that were nice, but here we got all that and more.”
Mary Lou likes the new kitchen and all the improvements, but what she really loves is working with the school’s teachers, staff and children. “Everyone is so nice and welcoming. I really enjoy it here.”
New appliances make her work enjoyable, but the highlight of her day definitely is the kids who come for breakfast and lunch. “I love working with the kids. They’re always excited to come to the lunchroom. There’s a bunch who are asking me what’s for lunch already at breakfast.”
All can agree that both the new kitchen and the new cook working in it are giving the St. Bernard Mission School children the best possible start toward good health, growth and overall learning.