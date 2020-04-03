Three diocesan seminarians — Greg Hilzendeger, Ben Franchuk and Jacob Degele — will take an important step in their vocation with ordination to the transitional diaconate on May 14.
All three men are studying at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis and are excited for the upcoming ordination as they continue in their formation for the priesthood.
“This year has flown by, but it has been filled with blessings,” shared Greg. “The Lord has given me a greater peace and generosity of heart as I approach ordination. Throughout the year, the reality of our upcoming ordination has become more real.”
With just a few weeks until diaconate ordination, there is much anticipation. Ben shared, “We only have about a month left until ordination and I could not be more convinced that God is calling me to become a deacon and eventually a priest. He has given me many graces this year of experiences of fatherhood and while I see a great joy in being a father, God is calling me to be a spiritual father to many. As we continue through the year, preaching practice homilies, practicing the sacraments, and being in the parish; I am finding a great joy in ministering to the people of St. Louis. I still long to serve the people of Bismarck, but this gives me a taste of what God is calling me to in the diocese.”
The three men have been spending time “practicing” the duties of a deacon.
“Regularly giving practice homilies has really been making this upcoming ordination tangible,” said Jacob. “It has been great to receive feedback from classmates and to also listen and learn from the way in which my classmates preach. Throughout this year, we have also been practicing for baptisms, funerals, wedding preparation, exposition and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Each of these practices has involved wearing the vestments proper to the deacon. It's hard to express how real this makes the upcoming ordination.”
All this practicing gets the men ready for their new role.
“I am excited for ordination as a significant step on my journey towards the priesthood,” Greg said. “It is a great calling, far beyond what I am capable of on my own strength, but the Lord is faithful in providing for me. I am eager to lay my life down, to be consecrated to Christ for His service. Throughout seminary, I have tasted the joy of serving and drawing others into the love of Christ, and I am excited to participate in this service in a new way as a deacon. I especially look forward to assisting at Mass, baptizing and preaching.”
Ben added, “I am very excited for this step in my journey. God has called me to lay down my life as His priest and this is one step closer to that calling. I am looking forward to performing the sacraments. Helping people to come closer to God by being a minister in the work of God will give me great joy.”
The trio will spend their summer serving in parishes around the diocese. They will return to St. Louis in the fall to complete their final year of seminary formation before priestly ordination in 2021.