Trinity Catholic Schools will be hosting their 17th annual fall gala on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Elks Lodge in Dickinson. The evening’s theme is “Heroes or Villains.” The social begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 and silent and live auction to follow. Tickets are $60. For more information, call 701-483-6085 or go to www.TrinityCatholicschools.com.