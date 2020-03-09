Trinity Catholic Schools hiring for elementary positions, Dickinson

Trinity Catholic Schools is hiring the following elementary positions for the 2020-2021 school year: Part-time Elementary Guidance Counselor, Kindergarten Teacher, Grade 2 Teacher, Grade 6 Teacher, Elementary Paraprofessionals. To learn more, please contact JoLyn Tessier, Trinity Elementary School Principal, (701) 225-8094 or email, jolyn.tessier@k12.nd.us. Additionally, Trinity Catholic Schools has an opening for an elementary administrator. To inquire about this position, or to apply, please contact Steve Glasser, Trinity Catholic Schools President, (701) 483-6081 or email, steve.glasser@k12.nd.us To apply, please find details on our website, https://www.trinitycatholicschools.com/our-job-opportunities