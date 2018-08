The Trinity Catholic Schools 18th annual fall gala will be Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Trinity Junior High and High School. Mass will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the social to start at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. A live and silent auction will follow. Tickets ($70) and sponsorships are available online and at all Trinity Catholic Schools. Call 701-483-6085 or visit www.trinitycatholicschools.com for more information.