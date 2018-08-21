Two Job Openings at the Diocese of Bismarck

August 21, 2018
The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a full-time
Parish Services Accountant I
. Responsibilities of the position include Diocesan contracted accounting and payroll services. The Parish Services Accountant I may also coordinate trainings/workshops/seminars for bookkeepers, business managers, finance councils, and new pastors. A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Business Administration and/or one to three years’ experience of progressive experience in bookkeeping/accounting (with preference in the areas of payroll, public accounting, auditing, tax and not-for-profit accounting) is required. Some travel to parishes may be necessary. A valid US driver’s license is required.
Benefits Coordinator/Administrative Assistant
. Responsibilities of the position include coordination of office support for the business functions of the Department of Finance and Parish Services. The position also assists with the diocesan ongoing and new hire benefits managements as well as assistance with the Parish Services staff’s support to the parishes. Coordination of the dental, health and vision insurances as well as the wellness programs provided through the health insurance is an integral part of the position. The successful candidate should have a minimum of two-year college degree or equivalent experience in the administrative and benefit areas.
The Diocese offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Salary will be commensurate with experience of the successful candidates. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference checks. Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502, or djordan@ bismarckdiocese.com and complete an application for employment found at
https://bismarckdiocese.com/documents/Jobs/EmploymentApplicationWeb.pdf