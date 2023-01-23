UMary 40 Hours Devotion

University Ministry at the University of Mary is hosting a Lenten 40 Hours Devotion Feb. 24-26 in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel on campus. Monsignor James Mason will be giving three talks over the course of the weekend along with time for adoration, Mass, reconciliation, Liturgy of the Hours, rosaries and more. Father James Mason is a priest of the Diocese of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was rector of Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis. He will be speaking each evening (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m.) on the relevance of the Eucharist in our lives. He was named a national Eucharistic Preacher by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for the Eucharistic Revival. For more information, contact Anna Regnier at amregnier@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.