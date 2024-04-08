UMary Knights host Our Lady of Guadalupe silver roses April 15

All are invited to join the University of Mary Knights of Columbus as they host one of the Our Lady of Guadalupe silver roses traveling from Canada to Mexico City. The rosary will be prayed at the U-Mary grotto on Monday, April 15 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Free will taco-in-a-bag by the Knights will be served afterward. For those who can make it early, Mass and sung vespers will be in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel starting at 4:30 p.m. Afterward (approx. 5:15), a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be processed to the grotto. You can join for the Mass, the procession, or simply at the grotto as you are able. To help with planning, please sign up at https://cathedralknights.church/. Suggested parking for the UMary event is in the lot immediately northeast of the Gary Tharaldson School of Business and just south of the Welder Library.