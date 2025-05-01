Understanding the common good

The Catholic Church often speaks about the importance of promoting the common good. The common good is so central to Catholic teaching that the term appears 75 times in the Catechism of the Catholic Church and 149 times in the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church. In the political arena, Catholics and non-Catholics alike emphasize the importance of supporting the common good. In fact, the idea of the common good has been a central theme in political philosophy from the time of the ancient Greeks to the present day.
What is the common good? In general terms, a “common” good is a good which can be shared by many people at the same time. A common good is distinct from a mere private good that only benefits an individual or small group and cannot be shared with others. It also differs from a collective or totalitarian good that only benefits the state while disregarding the good of the individual persons who make up the political community, as seen in communist countries. A common good is both personal and communal. It is a good for each and for all. For example, if many people attend a lecture, each person in the audience shares alike in the truth being communicated. In this instance, truth is a common good fully participated in by each person in attendance. Another example of a common good is a family home. The home is a good that is shared by each member of the family. The ultimate common good is God himself.
The Catholic Church most frequently uses the term “the common good” to refer to a fundamental principle of Catholic social teaching. Catholic social teaching is the body of doctrine that guides Catholics and other people of goodwill on how to live out their Christian faith in the social and political realm. Within this context, the Church defines the common good as “the sum total of social conditions which allow people, either as groups or as individuals, to reach their fulfillment more fully and more easily” (Vatican II, Gaudium et Spes 26 § 1).
According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, there are three essential elements of the common good: respect for the human person, concern for the social well-being and development of the community and a just and peaceful ordering of society (CCC 1907–1909).
First, the common good is founded upon the dignity of the human person. The dignity of the human person refers to the immeasurable value and worth of every single human being, from the first moment of conception until natural death and every stage in between. The concept of the common good presupposes that human dignity is inherent in every person no matter their circumstances, status, or position in society. As the Catechism teaches, “The common good is always oriented towards the progress of persons. ‘The order of things must be subordinate to the order of persons, and not the other way around.’ This order is founded on truth, built up in justice, and animated by love” (CCC 1912).
Second, the common good is grounded in a concern for the well-being and development of society. Social and political life flourishes only when every person is committed to the good of the entire community. A commitment to the common good opposes all sinful tendencies toward selfish individualism, which focuses solely on one’s own interests or, even worse, seeks to exploit others for personal gain. It involves ensuring that conditions are present so all the people can lead fulfilling lives, including necessities such as food, housing, education, meaningful work, healthcare and religious freedom. To achieve this goal, the government must sometimes “arbitrate … between various particular interests” (CCC 1908) and prevent the more vulnerable members of society from being taken advantage of by those with greater power.
Third, the common good requires a just, secure and peaceful society. A just society is structured by institutions and laws that are based on reason, uphold the moral order, respect human dignity, safeguard basic human rights, foster full participation, distribute resources equitably and treat each person fairly and without regard for status or position. A just society also protects the security of individuals and communities, aiming to ensure their well-being and maintain stability. A just or well-ordered society fosters peace among the people, which St. Augustine describes as “the tranquility of order” (City of God, Book XIX, Ch. 13).
The primary responsibility of the state is to ensure as far as possible the common good of society. The very existence of government is premised on this role and task. However, it is not solely the government’s job to promote the common good, but rather “it is necessary that all participate, each according to his position and role, in promoting the common good” (CCC 1913). Every person has a measure of responsibility for the common good and must fight any sinful tendency to turn inward and focus only on their own interests. As St. Paul reminds us, Christians are uniquely called to work for the common good, as “to each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good” (1 Cor 12:7).
Lastly, in our increasingly globalized and interconnected world, the Church emphasizes that there is a universal common good that all nations should make efforts to achieve (CCC 1911). This calls for all nations to collaborate and assist those suffering from miseries of various kinds throughout the world.
Promoting the common good involves all of us. It is a moral imperative rooted in our Christian belief in the inherent value and dignity of every person, created in the image and likeness of God. We must always prioritize the common good in our social and political life as we strive to create a just, secure and peaceful society that benefits everyone.