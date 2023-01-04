University of Mary and UTTC host mid-winter powwow

The University of Mary, in partnership with United Tribes Technical College (UTTC), is inviting the public and media to the third annual Mid-winter Powwow on campus. The event brings cultures together and helps celebrate the life and dignity of the human person. The event Sunday, January 15, begins with a 10:30 a.m. Mass celebrated in honor of a holy man and “Servant of God,” Nicholas Black Elk — regarded as a historically notable and influential Native American leader who died in 1950. As a member of the Oglala Lakota peoples, Black Elk was a participant in the Battle of Little Bighorn as a boy, and present during the Wounded Knee Massacre. He later converted to Catholicism, and led a humble life as a catechist in service to spreading the Gospel. In 2016, the Diocese of Rapid City officially opened his cause for canonization as a saint. Following Mass, the celebration continues with an introduction to the Powwow — "Powwow 101" — in Lumen Vitae University Center’s (LVUC) Founders Hall at 11:30 a.m. The Mid-winter Powwow commences with a grand entrance at 1 p.m. in the McDowell Activity Center (MAC), with a second grand entrance at 7 p.m. Prizes for various categories of dance will be awarded. Attendees are invited to a traditional frybread and buffalo feed between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in LVUC’s Crow’s Nest Restaurant. Entry fee for those five to 65 years of age is $5 per person, which includes the meal at the Crow’s Nest Restaurant. For more information about the Mid-winter Powwow, visit umary.edu/powwow.