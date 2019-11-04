University of Mary welcomes Fr. Mike Schmitz

Nearly two years ago, my wife, Jill, introduced me to Fr. Mike Schmitz at breakfast.
I was working on a toasted bagel when I heard a man’s voice coming from the other side of the house. At first, it was just noise competing with the crunch of my breakfast. But, then, between bites, as I listened more intently to what was coming out of her iPad; it became clear that what this man was saying was spot-on and made sense. Just as important was how he said it: in a clear, relatable, thought-provoking and inspiring manner and in a voice that sounded welcoming and engaging—with just the right amount of humor.
“Who are you listening to?” I asked.
“Father Mike Schmitz. He is really good. I listen to him all the time,” she replied.
Because of his unassuming delivery and choice of medium, I remember thinking, “Wow, this priest is meeting people head-on—and, better yet, in their homes.” I was impressed that a priest would take advantage of all the technologies at his disposal to get out to the masses the Good Word.
“My kindergarten ambition? I wanted to be Batman or Superman,” Fr. Mike commented in one of his online presentations, “There’s something about the superheroes that resonates with me. What hero most resembles the life of the Christian?” he asked, the Captain America t-shirt often pictured under his black shirt and Roman collar becoming a giveaway.
Father Schmitz believes many Christians prefer to live Christian discipleship like many superheroes use their powers: calling on them only when they need them. But, he notes that Steve Rodgers, or Captain America, lives a bit differently.
“They give Steve Rodgers the secret soldier serum. It doesn’t just make him strong on the outside. It takes everything he is and amplifies it. When you’re baptized, you’re good but fallen. You’re made good, but you didn’t have the strength to live good. So, what happened? God came and dwells inside of you now. He built on your nature. He elevated it and perfects it. If you’ve been baptized, you’ve been transformed substantially from the inside out. Captain Steve Rodgers is Captain America all the time. He doesn’t take it on and take it off. And, this is what we’re called to do as well as Christians. God’s grace, His very life, lives inside of you right now.”
The University of Mary and its Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry is honored to welcome Father Mike Schmitz to Bismarck-Mandan for the 42
nd annual Prayer Day event on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. in the McDowell Activity Center (MAC). The public is invited to attend Fr. Schmitz’s keynote entitled “Christian Adulting: The Signs of Spiritual Maturity.”
The schedule includes a 9:15 a.m. registration in the Lumen Vitae University Center Atrium, an Ablaze Worship Band concert at 9:30 a.m. in the MAC, a Mass immediately following the 10 a.m. keynote address in the MAC, and lunch and fellowship at 12:30 p.m. in the newly-expanded Crow’s Nest campus restaurant, which attendees can enjoy for $5. Registration is $5 and advanced online registration is strongly recommended. You can find the form at www.umary.edu/prayerday, or, to learn more, you can contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or (701) 355-3704.
“I was raised Catholic,” Fr. Schmitz noted in an interview with Legatus magazine. “My parents were every-Sunday-Mass Catholics. But, I really didn’t care too much about it. I would do whatever I could to avoid going to Mass. I had an encounter with Christ through Confession when I was 15. That really affected me such that I said to myself, ‘This is real.’ There was an interior recognition that I need this, I need Jesus. It led me down the road to asking God what He wants.”
Today, ask your average Catholic who Fr. Mike Schmitz is and you’ll most likely get a smile in return and an endearing response. Father Schmitz has a lasting and life-changing impact on millions of Catholics who come across his podcasts, books, or hundreds of homilies and talks online or through Lighthouse Catholic Media.
Father Schmitz has quickly become a household name, not only in Duluth, Minn., where he is the Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the diocese and chaplain for the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), but across the U.S. In today’s social media world, his presence online has a profound impact. When he speaks, hundreds of thousands of people—sometimes millions—click, listen and share with their friends.
To this day, Jill listens to Fr. Schmitz at least once a week. Once she found out he was the University of Mary Prayer Day speaker, she marked the day on her calendar with excitement—hoping to see and hear him in person. We hope you will, too.