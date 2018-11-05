University of Mary’s Prayer Day speaker has inspired millions

As a youngster, John O’Leary was fascinated by fire—so much so, that after watching a group of older boys pour gasoline on the sidewalk and light it with a match, he decided to give it a try himself. O’Leary, a 9-year–old at the time, lit a piece of cardboard near a five-gallon can of gas in his family’s garage. The resulting explosion threw his body across the garage and changed his life forever.

His parents were not home but three of his five siblings were. While on fire, O’Leary made his way to the front door. His brother tackled him and rolled him in the snow. While John was smoldering, his little sister repeatedly ran into the burning house, bringing one cup of water at a time and throwing it in his face. All three risked their lives to save him.

From the moment the fire started throughout the stages of his prolonged recovery, O’Leary has used every breath of his near-death experience to inspire and empower others across the world to dream again, re-ignite their passion and take positive action. On Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., in the McDowell Activity Center (MAC), O’Leary will share his remarkable story of hope, courage and faith at the annual University of Mary Prayer Day celebration.

The day includes a continental breakfast (8:30 a.m.), morning prayer (9:15 a.m.), keynote by John O’Leary (10 a.m.), and Mass (11:30 a.m.). The fee for the entire day (including lunch at the Crow’s Nest restaurant after Mass) is $5. Students, faculty and staff are admitted free. Advanced online registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday. To learn more, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.

As you will hear from O’Leary, despite being burned on 100 percent of his body and given less than one percent chance to survive, he has beaten those odds through attitude, heart, spirit and faith in God.

Now, O’Leary’s not just surviving—but thriving. O’Leary is also the author of the very popular book, On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life—receiving rave reviews on both iBooks and Amazon.