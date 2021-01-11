USCCB New COVID-19 Vaccine Educational Resource

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has provided a new COVID-19 vaccine educational resource, entitled Answers to Key Ethical Questions About COVID-19 Vaccines. The purpose of this document is to provide concise answers to the most frequently asked ethical questions about COVID-19 vaccines and to provides resources for further study. The USCCB has also updated their website to include a dedicated page to providing Moral Guidance on Vaccines. https://www.usccb.org/resources/Answers%20to%20Key%20Ethical%20Questions%20About%20COVID-19%20Vaccines.pdf