Venerating relics

If you go to St. Joseph's Parish in Williston or St. Boniface Parish in Grenora, you just might encounter St. Padre Pio in a powerful way you didn't expect. Recently, their parish community has been lavishly blessed by having the relics of this “mega-saint” in their midst.
“First, I requested one relic of St. Padre Pio for St. Joseph's, and then I decided to request two,” said Fr. Russ Kovash, Pastor of St. Joseph's Parish. “I was surprised when we found out that they were going to give us both of them! One is now located in a reliquary at St. Boniface Parish, and the other at St. Joseph's. There are not a lot of parishes that have relics of St. Padre Pio in their possession. A lot of people love Padre Pio! He was such an amazing saint who could do everything from bi-locating to reading souls.”
The inspiration to request the relics came about after a renovation of St. Joseph's Parish.
“Recently, we re-modeled the sanctuary of St. Joseph's and put up a crucifix,” Fr. Kovash said. “When St. Joseph's burned down in 1980, the relic in its altar was saved, but we lost the letters indicating which saint the relic was from. I spoke with Fr. Joshua Ehli, a priest from our diocese and a former classmate of mine who now works for a cardinal in Rome, about the situation. He felt that if we were going to be renovating our parish, we might as well consider obtaining relics. Then both of us started wondering, 'What are the odds of getting a St. Padre Pio relic?'”
Providentially, the “odds” were in favor of St. Joseph's Parish, and relics made from cloth covered with the actual blood of St. Padre Pio were given to the church in January of this year.
“We are so grateful to Fr. Joshua Ehli for all of his help,” Fr. Kovash said. “He was instrumental in bringing us through the proper channels to obtain the relics.”
Having St. Padre Pio's presence among the parish community is truly a divine grace, and will touch many hearts and souls in years to come.
“I thought of requesting the relics of St. Padre Pio because he was such a great confessor,” Fr. Kovash said. “I hoped that through his prayers, we priests would become gifted confessors, and more people would be inspired to come back to the sacrament of confession. This is something I would love to see happening, not just in our parish family, but all over the world. As Catholics, one of the greatest blessings we have is this most powerful and necessary sacrament.”
Truly, the enthusiasm over the arrival of the relics has become contagious, filling hearts with a sense of hope.
“It will be so wonderful to have the relics at our parish!” said Peg Haga, parishioner of St. Joseph's. “I'm so excited because he is my favorite saint and I have always had such a devotion to him. It always intrigued me that he had the stigmata, and that he actually lived during my lifetime.”
Nicky Berg, parishioner of St. Boniface Parish, has high hopes for the spiritual renewal that the presence of the relics may bring to all of the beautiful, searching souls who pray with them.
“I can just imagine all of the graces that may come through these relics to the people of our parish community,” she said. “It will encourage us all to ask, 'Who really is St. Padre Pio?' and will help them reflect on his life, and get to know him better. I admire him deeply because he was such a holy saint, a rosary warrior, and one who suffered so much.”
Ancient tradition and practice
The veneration of sacred relics of saints is profoundly affirmed by Church teaching, sacred tradition and Canon Law itself.
The Code of Canon Law more specifically lays out the placement of relics in our Catholic practice: Canon 1237 states, “The ancient tradition of keeping the relics of martyrs and other saints under a fixed altar is to be preserved according to the norms given in the liturgical books,” (a practice widespread since the fourth century). Many churches and chapels also have relics of their patron saints which the faithful venerate. Relics of highly-revered saints tour the world offering veneration for the faithful who might never encounter a relic without having to travel great distances. Still, reports of the Lord's miracles and favors continue to be connected with the intercession of saints and the veneration of relics.
However, the veneration of relics can be a source of confusion, or, when seen in a positive light—divine mystery. Further, the veneration of relics is entirely different than worshiping mere matter, or performing magic, which the Church condemns. The Church strives to keep the use and placement of relics in perspective.
“We don't believe that relics have some sort of 'magical' power, and we don't worship or adore them,” Fr. Kovash said. “Only God is worthy of our worship and adoration. However, we do venerate relics because they are from the remains of holy, incredible individuals that can inspire us to grow in holiness.”
Sacred Scripture also testifies to the important tradition of venerating relics throughout the history of Christianity.
“For example, when a man was cast into the grave of the deceased prophet Elisha in 2 Kings:13:20, 21, he was revived and stood on his head,” Fr. Kovash explained. “In Acts 19:11, 12, miracles were done at the hands of Paul. Handkerchiefs of his had healed people and diseases left them and they were cured of evil spirits. And, in Acts 5: 14-16, people were healed when they simply passed by St. Peter's shadow.”
The arrival of the new relics to the parish community has brought about a heartfelt reflection on what a blessing relics are—or can be—in our personal lives and the lives of those we love.
“The relics of the saints are the gems of the Holy Mother Church,” commented Corrie Enander, a parishioner of St. Boniface. “Venerating the relics of saints is a bit of a lost practice by most Catholics for a couple generations. Our families are in such need of grace now. As Catholics, we need to re-cultivate this practice of bringing ourselves and our children before the saints. They have traveled the difficult road of life before us, and they can now travel
with us and help us along! Relics give us a wonderful opportunity to ask the saints of Heaven to go before the throne of God, and bring our needs and prayer requests to Him who reigns.”
By venerating relics with authentic hope and faith, we crack open the treasure-chest of Catholicism and savor its ineffable riches.
“It is very powerful to have relics at Holy Mass,” Corrie said. “When they are present in the church during Holy Mass they assist us in a special way. They, too, become present before the altar to offer our prayers in union with the sacrifice of Jesus to the Heavenly Father. It is also very powerful to pray with a relic of your confirmation saint. It is a real opportunity to lay yourself before them and beg them to intercede for you to know, love and do God’s Holy Will in your life.”
And, by encouraging others to do the same, we will enrich the lifeblood of Mother Church, inflaming her with zeal for the glory of Almighty God and the salvation of souls.