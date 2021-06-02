Pietà statue placed

The Diocese of Bismarck and Arte Divine LLC, have announced that a life-size marble casting of Michelangelo’s Pietà will be placed at the Our Lady of Victory Chapel on the campus of St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck, after being on display for several months at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The Carrara marble casting of Michelangelo’s masterpiece, Pietà, will be the 52nd of only 100 authorized to be created and placed.
Five hundred years ago, Michelangelo unveiled what would come to be regarded as one of the world’s greatest masterpieces of inspired art and perhaps the most beautiful sculpture ever created. The Pietà was both the consummate expression of Michelangelo’s artistic abilities and an embodiment of the divine inspiration that guided his work.
This famous work of art depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the crucifixion. The Pietà is the only piece of art Michelangelo ever signed. Arte Divine has recreated Michelangelo's masterpiece, Pietà, in cast marble using a mold derived from the original Pietà, c1498-99, located at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, Rome. This posthumous Pietà is a precise “1 to 1” casting that is faithful in every detail to Michelangelo’s original. These exquisite castings are being acquired by generous corporate and private benefactors, who then donate these legacy gifts to select Catholic locations.
"We are honored and elated that Bismarck residents, Cathedral parishioners, and Light of Christ benefactors, Ken and Marilyn Keller, have sponsored this donation, which will serve as a perpetual gift to the local church and the community at large. It's final placement at our local Catholic high school will serve to enhance the faith and an appreciation of the arts for our students for years to come," said Fr. Joshua Ehli, Rector of the Cathedral.
“We are very grateful to the Keller family for sponsoring this wonderful gift. It is such an inspirational, iconic image of our Christian faith, and I know it will bring hope, healing, and compassion to all who come to witness its great beauty,” said Fr. Ehli.
“We are truly grateful to His Excellency David D. Kagan, Bishop of Bismarck, and the Keller family for the opportunity to place Michelangelo’s masterpiece at St. Mary's Central High School,” said Pat Kerivan, Arte Divine Director of Sales.
Bishop Kagan celebrated the official unveiling and blessing ceremony of the Pietà at the Cathedral on May 22, following the vigil Mass. It will remain at the Cathedral through summer 2021, after which it will be permanently placed at St. Mary's Central High School. The faithful of the diocese are invited to come and pray before this truly moving work of art.
“It is Arte Divine’s mission to place Michelangelo’s Pietà in 100 sacred and secular settings around the world. In so doing, we hope to elevate the hearts and minds of millions of the faithful who will never have the opportunity to travel to Saint Peter’s Basilica and personally experience the transcendent beauty of this divinely inspired work that is Michelangelo’s Pietà,” Mr. Kerivan added.