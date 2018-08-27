Vocation live-in weekend Sept. 15-16

The Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, invite single women who are interested in learning about religious life to an “Ever Wonder?” vocation live-in experience Saturday, Sept. 15 beginning at 1 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. This unique opportunity allows women to participate in the Benedictine, monastic life of the sisters. There is no charge. Pre-registration is required. Meals and a private room are included. For more information or to pre-register, email Sr. Hannah Vanorny at hvanorny@gmail.com or Sr. Gerard at gerwald@umary.edu, or call or text 701-425-9455. If you are unable to attend the Sept. weekend, another will be held the weekend of Nov. 3-4.