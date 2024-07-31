Vocations fundraiser

The 2024 Big Smoke BBQ Competition, organized by the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota, brought in some tough competition in Minot on June 23. The judges scored on taste, tenderness and presentation of pork ribs submitted by 12 teams participating in this barbecue challenge.
Unique homemade, secret recipe BBQ sauces are submitted to the judges in their own category. But the showstopper is the People’s Choice Award.
Winners this year:
1st Place Judges Award went to Bishop Ryan Lions. Team members were Fr. Jadyn Nelson, Rory Selk, Randy Brunner and Jordyn Wald.
2nd Place Judges Award was a tie between the Little Flower Smokers and Smoke-N-Beers. Both teams are from the Church of the Little Flower, Minot.
Best BBQ Sauce Award was Northen Knights, St. James Catholic Church, Sherwood. Team Members were Fr. Greg Luger, Meghan Bratvold, Tim and Pam Klabo, Frank and Arianne Kops.
People Choice Award was presented to the Burning Bush BBQ’ers, Our Lady of Grace Church, Minot. Team Members were Fr. Adam Maus, Cody Eisenbraun, Mike Nilson and Joe Buch.
This annual event benefits and supports the vision of St. Junipero Serra in the promotion of vocations to the priesthood and consecrated religious life in the Church. Event organizers are thankful to the businesses for their continued sponsorships and contributions, and most thankful to those who come in support of this mission and to cheer on the competitors.
Save the date of June 22 for the 2025 Big Smoke BBQ Competition. It’s held annually at the North Dakota State Fair Grounds in Minot.