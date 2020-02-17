Vocations Jamboree at University of Mary March 18

The University of Mary welcomes you to the fifth annual Vocations Jamboree coming up on March 18th. Join us at 10 AM for Mass in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel followed by a full day of meeting and greeting religious men and women in the beautiful Lumen Vitae University Center. Finally, join us for the keynote address by Sarah Swafford and Father John Burns entitled, “No Greater Love: The Beauty of Vocation and the Gift of Laying Down Your Life.” Recommended age for the keynote is 13 and older. Contact Marianne Hofer with any questions: mrhofer@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.