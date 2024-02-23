Vocations Jamboree March 12-14

Join students, faculty, and representatives from dozens of Catholic religious communities and service organizations at the University of Mary’s 2024 Vocations Jamboree. Taking place from Tuesday, March 12, to Thursday, March 14, this year, this always much-anticipated event brings missionaries, clergy, and religious from across the country to Mary’s main campus each spring for three days of prayer, discussion, fellowship, and thanksgiving. All are welcome! To learn more, please visit umary.edu/VocJam or reach out to University Ministry at umin@umary.edu.