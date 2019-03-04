Vocations Jamboree March 19-20

Join the University of Mary for its fourth annual Vocations Jamboree on March 19-20. Meet members of religious communities from around the country, ask questions, schedule personal meetings with vocation directors and learn more about opportunities to serve God and the community. The keynote address will be given by Most Reverend Charles J. Chaput, Archbishop of Philadelphia, on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lumen Vitae University Center. The event it open to the public. For a full schedule and free registration, visit umary.edu/vocjam.