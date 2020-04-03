Vocations leadership change

A friend of Fr. Josh Waltz’s once told him about the role of diocesan vocations directors, “You’re in the front row for God’s show of grace.”
It’s been a busy seven years for Fr. Josh in the front row since taking over the job as vocations director for the diocese in 2013 from Msgr. Thomas Richter. During that time, the Bismarck Diocese has gotten a lot of attention from across the world for the number of men in formation. In fact, when Bishop Kagan had the privilege of visiting Pope Francis in January in Rome, the Holy Father addressed him with the words, “Bismarck Diocese…many seminarians.”
In July, Fr. Jordan Dosch will be appointed the vocations director by Bishop Kagan. He’s been serving as an assistant in the role since last July.
There are currently 21 men in formation for the diocese and two—Mark Aune and Christian Smith—will be ordained in June. Four more men are set to join the seminary this fall.
“If all goes as planned, we could ordain 16 men in the next four years for the diocese. That’s almost a quarter of our presbyterate,” explained Fr. Josh. “The job of the vocations director effects the diocese for the next 50 years.”
Father Josh is quick to acknowledge that Jesus is really in charge of calling men to the priesthood, no matter what a vocations director does.
But, what the vocations director can do is put men of the diocese in contact with young, vibrant, energetic priests to show them that there is real happiness and fulfillment in a life devoted to leading souls to Jesus Christ.
Interacting with priests
“If you find a man who is thinking about the priesthood, get him around joyful priests. The key is the school chaplains in this. That, and the fraternity among the priests,” Fr. Josh said. “The youth need to witness that brotherhood among priests and the one-on-one with school chaplains or other priests who like to have fun and are just normal guys.”
Father Dosch, who was ordained in 2017, agreed, “When I was thinking about the priesthood, what encouraged me most was seeing joyful priests—men who experienced joy in their celibate vocation. It encouraged me to think that the priesthood is a real possibility for me. This gives me great hope for the future of our diocese because we have many joyful priests who will inspire more men.”
The opportunities for young men in the diocese to encounter those joyful priests are, of course, in their parishes. “We rely heavily on our priests. If they think a man is called to the priesthood, it’s okay to tell them. It might be the only time he hears this,” explained Fr. Josh.
Building relationships
Other opportunities include the annual trip to Rome with the high school students from the three diocesan schools, the annual pilgrimage of young men to St. John Vianney seminary in St. Paul, along with various youth group trips or encountering students at the University of Mary in various programs and bible studies.
“It would be imprudent to think that I know all the young men in our diocese,” Fr. Jordan said. “As the Code of Canon Law states, it’s the responsibility of each pastor to cultivate vocations in his parish. Once he sees the possibility of a vocation in a young man, and he has talked to him about it, that is when the pastor puts him in contact with the vocation director. It is a great joy for a parish to have a vocation from one of their own.
“That being said, as vocation director I hope to make myself known throughout the whole diocese,” Fr. Jordan said. “When I’m able, I would like to preach on vocations at different parishes in the diocese. I would also like to be a presence in our Catholic high schools, parish youth groups, at the University of Mary, as well as other universities in our state.”
It’s about the interactions that build relationships and the diligent work of the diocesan vocations director to reinforce what Fr. Josh refers to as “Catholic culture.”
The role of vocations director
Father Jordan follows in the footsteps of the two previous vocations directors who assisted him in following his calling. “During my time in seminary I had the example of two very good vocations directors, Msgr. Thomas Richter for my first couple years and Fr. Josh Waltz for my last couple years. They provided me with an example of a faithful and engaged vocation director. As I move into this role I hope to emulate their example.”
Both Fr. Josh and Fr. Jordan recognize the remarkable role the vocations director plays in the future of the diocese that goes far beyond simply finding the right man for the job.
“One misconception of the vocation director is that he’s the recruiter; he has to go out and find all the future priests,” Fr. Jordan said. “As the saying goes, if a diocese has no vocations, it’s the vocation director’s fault. If the diocese has a lot of vocations, all the credit goes to the Holy Spirit.”
Father Josh joked, “If I was just a recruiter, I’d have to bring a better offer than the life of a priest that lies on the surface—the celibate, single life that doesn’t pay really well and you wear black all summer. Of course, that’s not what it’s about, but it’s not a great opening pitch.”
No need for a sales pitch when Jesus is calling. The role of the priest in saving souls by leading them to Christ is more than enough to draw men to follow the call to their vocation. It’s the vocations director’s job to start those men on that path.