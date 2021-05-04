Along with the recent Year of St. Joseph designation by Pope Francis, this year has also been marked by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for a special new initiative called “Walking with Moms in Need.”
This aligns perfectly with the spirit of the mission, as “Guided by our values, Catholic Charities North Dakota serves those in need and advocates for the common good of all.” Helping new moms and their little ones has been at the heart of Catholic Charities North Dakota for over 98 years, starting out first as the Catholic Welfare Bureau, then called Catholic Family Service. Thus, Catholic Charities is excited to help take the lead in working with both North Dakotan dioceses on this new effort.
With pregnancy workers in offices across the state, Catholic Charities staff can travel to or meet virtually with new moms anywhere in North Dakota. And, thanks to the generous support of our two dioceses, the parishes, and many individual donors, there is never a charge to any expectant moms or dads as they are guided through their options of parenting and adoption. With caring staff members, they are provided education on parenting and help create a strong support network for those who choose to parent their child. For those who wish to pursue an adoption, Catholic Charities ND can accompany them throughout the adoption process. Making a loving plan to help another family realize their dreams of parenting is a wonderful, life-giving decision for the birthparents, child and new adoptive family.
One of the primary goals of the Walking with Moms in Need program is to let everyone know about all the resources available to expectant parents. Among Catholic Charities’ services, licensed, professional social workers are familiar with different programs to help the poor and those in need across the state. Work has begun on a directory of available resources for moms, and diocesan leaders will be inviting parishes to collaborate in identifying additional local providers. Plans are also to create new awareness materials as a part of this effort, including posters and prayer cards for each parish.
The Easter season which emphasizes new life is a perfect time to consider how each of us can also walk with moms in need. With the life, death and resurrection of Christ fresh in our minds, we invite you to consider if the Lord may be encouraging you to become more involved in this and other respect life efforts in your parish and community. To learn more about the pregnancy, parenting and adoption program available through Catholic Charities ND, visit www.CatholicCharitiesND.org. You can also find more about this initiative at www.walkingwithmoms.com. Within the Bismarck Diocese, the diocesan Office of Family Ministry and Respect Life can provide more information. This office can provide resources to priests and parish leaders in order to reach parishioners.
Catholic Charities ND relies on your generous financial donations to offer pregnancy and parenting support to anyone for free, and to provide adoption services at the lowest cost known within the state of North Dakota. Yet just like your generous financial gifts, word of mouth recommendations are critical to refer those in need to these services. Without the many kind friends and family who become ‘connectors’—people who tell others about these programs—the opportunity may never arise to assist some of those who are most in need.