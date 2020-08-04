Watch a local Mass on BEK TV

For those who want to watch the Mass from home but have no access to the internet, or just prefer to watch on television, BEK TV is broadcasting the Mass from the Cathedral on Sundays at 8 a.m. CT. These LIVE broadcasts can be viewed on the television channels listed below.
Channel Listings for BEK TV (Western ND): Over-the-Air Ch. 26.1 KNDB (Bismarck/Dickinson) Ch. 24.1 KNDM (Minot/Williston) Midco Ch. 609 (Bismarck/Dickinson) Ch. 612 (Minot/Williston) Direct TV Ch. 26 Dish Network Ch. 24
Channel Listings for BEK TV (Eastern ND): Over-the-Air Ch. 4.1 KRDK (V. City/Fargo/G. Forks) Midco Ch. 4 Direct TV Ch. 44 Dish Network Ch. 5/5157