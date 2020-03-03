Water project growing at African Mission

Last year, we were given the opportunity to travel to Africa and witness the launch of the Water with Blessings pilot project at the diocesan Mission in Kenya.
Thanks to your generosity, this water project has now become a permanent part of the mission! Having been involved with the pilot project and observing the other programs carried out by Fr. David and his team in Kenya, it would take considerable time and effort for the water project to be successful and sustained into the future. That effort, though, would yield great benefits by providing access to clean water for many people especially small children. It is estimated by health organizations that a child dies every 21 seconds from a water related disease.
We were very excited when we heard the mission hired Lilan Kwamboka last October to coordinate this project and serve as the water teacher. Lilian is a product of the mission's orphan education program. We had the opportunity to travel to Kenya in November and could meet Lilian. We were very impressed with this young lady and believe that she will be an excellent addition to the mission team in Kenya.
To date, 250 filters and buckets have been distributed in and around the Gekano area—a filter that costs $60 and lasts up to 10 years and can purify 1 million gallons of water when properly cared for.
Going forward, the goal is for Lilian to train approximately 25 women each month. Because water is a blessing from God and because others have blessed them with the gift of the filter, these women are asked to share this blessing with three other families. With your financial support, approximately 1,200 families in one year will have been given access to clean water for drinking, cooking and bathing small children.
It is hard to put into words what these water filters have meant to our African sisters and brothers. Please know that because of your generosity for not only this water project but for the other programs offered by the mission, you have made a difference in the lives of children and have given them hope.