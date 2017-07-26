Ways to support a seminarian

by Patti Armstrong

We pray for vocations to the priesthood and rejoice over each new seminarian, but is there more we can do to support our seminarians?



After celebrating the ordination of two men to the holy priesthood on May 31, the diocese is richly blessed to have many more men continue on the journey to their vocation. According to Fr. Josh Waltz, the vocation director for the diocese, right now there are 27 seminarians.



“It’s a blessing to have so many seminarians willing to give their lives for Christ, but with that comes a great financial responsibility. It is something that only lay faithful can provide.”



The new seminarians are responsible for their first college degree and then the diocese pays the expense for major seminary. “Even though our guys get a lot of scholarships,” he said, “it’s difficult for some but we do what we can to work with them on it.” Then, once they enter major seminary, the cost for the diocese is around $34,000 a year for four years, Father Waltz explained.



A large portion of the annual God’s Share Appeal goes toward the support of seminarian education and formation. But, there are several other ways the people of the diocese can aide in a man’s journey to the priesthood.



Donations to the seminarian fund are always appreciated and needed, Fr. Waltz said. People can designate where they want their donation to go, such as retreats and travel or to help with minor seminary scholarships, but it can’t be earmarked for a particular person. “A donation can be made privately to a specific individual but there is not a tax deduction when it’s done that way,” Fr. Waltz said.



Scholarship endowment fund



The diocese also has a Seminary Scholarship Endowment Fund with the Catholic Foundation to assist seminarians with their education both now and in the future. It is currently just over $7 million and distributions available are about $292,000. For the seminarian fund to sustain the education needs of our current and future seminarians, Fr. Waltz said that the ideal amount of the fund would be over $20 million.



“An unusual way that people can support seminarians is through estate giving,” he said. “People can give a portion of their estate to vocations in their will. They could give anything from money to land or a family heirloom.”



Fundraising events



Father Waltz also encouraged people to think creatively to raise money for seminarians. For instance, this past July was the third annual Seminarian Scholarship Golf Tournament Fundraiser at Prairie West in Mandan. People contribute by registering as a team, sponsoring a priest or seminarian, or donating prizes.



And, in Minot, the Serra Club of North Central North Dakota, together with Fr. Adam Maus and Fr. Justin Waltz, raised money in July by holding “The Big Smoke,” a barbecue dinner, with entertainment and home-brewed beer.



The Serra Clubs in Bismarck and Minot are part of Serra International, which brings lay people together to support and promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Serra USA began in 1935 in Seattle and was named for St. Junipero Serra, a Spanish Franciscan missionary priest of the 18th century in the western United States.



Al Wolf, Serra’s District Governor for the Bismarck and Fargo Dioceses, has belonged to Serra for over 50 years. In May, he received The Face of Serra award for 2017 from the USA Council of Serra International for his outstanding service, supporting existing Serra clubs and developing new ones including in Minnesota and South Dakota.



Wolf points to his appreciation of those in vocations and his desire to encourage others to do the same as the reason for his dedication.



“We have to create a spirit of support and prayer,” he said. “Let priests and deacons know that you appreciate what they are doing and let others know. They bring us the sacraments which are so important for our life and salvation.” Wolf pointed out that the support should begin in families by creating an atmosphere of appreciation

through example and prayer.



The Bismarck Serra Club raises around $20,000 every September with their pancake breakfast which goes to the vocation director to help pay for expenses.



Other groups and organizations such as the Knights of Columbus councils from various parishes also hold events and fundraisers in support of seminarians and vocations. Last month, the Belfield Knights of Columbus Council 6310 held their “Seminarian Getaway: Unload and Unwind” event is to express appreciation and encouragement to those studying for the priesthood.



At ordination time



People often want to give a gift at ordination, according to Ian Rutherford, owner of the online store Aquinas & More Catholic Goods. “I get calls all the time from people asking what they should buy,” he said. Although Aquinas & More has a large selection of vestments and Church goods, Rutherford said he hesitates to make suggestions since people have their own personal preferences.



Priests in community usually have everything provided for, but a diocesan priest receives a modest salary and will buy many of his own things. Rutherford recently started a registry for priests and deacons, much like a bridal registry to help avoid getting something for a priest that he doesn’t want or having him needing to return duplicate gifts.



The wish list can include things as a confessional stole, books, vestments, a chalice, a traveling Mass kit, books, and many other items. The registry allows people to contribute to items they can’t afford in full, or it can act as a pledge drive that is integrated on social media.



Father Waltz agreed that it’s a good idea to let priests select their own personal items. “People try to give really unique gifts, but it’s not usually a good idea because priests have their own personal tastes.”



“Money is always appreciated too,” he said. “But when I got ordained, one of the most beautiful things for me was just reading what people wrote in the cards they gave me.”



So, whether monetary or in prayer form, gifts to seminarians and those newly ordained to the holy priesthood can take on many forms. There are many ways of showing support to diocesan seminarians past and present.

