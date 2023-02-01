Welcome to your new diocesan magazine

Welcome to the new look diocesan magazine! I sincerely hope you like this new presentation of the news of our diocese, as well as the news from around the state as presented by our reliable writers.
Not long after I became Bishop of Bismarck, we changed the color scheme for our paper but we kept the newspaper print medium, since that is what Bishop Ryan began with and it had served our diocese well for several decades. As the industry itself has changed and how the reporting of news is transmitted has changed also, we knew it was time for us to do something better. What you will still find in these pages is the same reliable information and the same excellent articles on matters of faith, liturgy and pastoral life, but all presented in a far better and readable way.
Since this is the month of February, you will note that we have been celebrating Catholic Schools Week. For all of you who have attended one of our excellent schools and who have continued the great tradition of excellent Catholic education in sending your children and grandchildren to our schools, I can only say thank you. Our administrators, faculties, staffs and the priests assigned to our schools are tireless in educating your children in the ways of our Catholic faith and in all those necessary subjects which will assist them in growing to be faithful and dedicated Catholic citizens of our nation. Please continue to support all of our schools and to pray for all involved in Catholic education, especially our children and young people.
This month of February presents us with two major liturgical and spiritual days which we cannot miss. February 2 is the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. This day commemorates that day after the birth of Jesus when Our Blessed Mother and Saint Joseph brought Him to the temple to fulfill the dictates of the Mosaic Law. The fourth joyful mystery of the holy rosary recalls that moment in the early life of Our Lord, but the feast reminds us of the mission of Jesus, the Son of God, in this world, briefly recalls Christmas but points us to the sacred triduum.
The other day in this month is Wednesday, February 22, Ash Wednesday. This is the day the great and holy penitential season of Lent begins. The discipline of Lent is prayer, fasting and almsgiving. In other words, it is a holy time for us to concentrate our faith in daily prayer including Mass and confession, to deprive ourselves of those things we like and have become too used to, and to be even more generous with what God has given us and truly give it away to those in need. This Lent, if you are giving up something, that is very good but add some act of real charity to what you usually do so that you are occupied with doing good. This always helps us avoid and reject Satan’s temptations.
Again, let us enjoy this month, the shortest in our year, but a month powerful and compelling for our Catholic faith. Enjoy the renewed Dakota Catholic Action.