What does it mean to have full and active participation at Mass?

In his theological writings and in his pastoral ministry, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI called for a reform of the liturgical abuses of the Second Vatican Council, a “reform of the reform” as he termed it. One area was to redefine the key words of this reform, such as “full, conscious and active participation” in the Mass. It might seem foolish to stake essential reform on squabbling over a few words, but as we know, words have great power for good or ill, including their effects upon the liturgical life of the Church.
In the conciliar document on the Sacred Liturgy,
Sacrosanctum Concilium (
The Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy), the fathers of the Second Vatican Council called for renewal of the Sacred Liturgy through a “full, conscious and active participation” (#14). The word that many liturgists and clerics focused upon was
“active,” which they associated with
“activa” in Latin, meaning “lively, bustling and active” in our external actions. Thus, they initiated liturgical reforms to enliven the liturgical life of parishes . . . the more action, movement and ministries at the Mass would provide for a more meaningful experience. So, there were greeters waiting at the doors of the church; the music ministry was expanded to involve more musicians, more types of instruments and more genres of music; multiple altar servers, lectors, and Eucharistic ministers filled the sanctuary; people were encouraged to greet each other before Mass, extend the Sign of Peace to as many as possible within the Mass and to enter immediately into fellowship after Mass; and Father had to come into the nave to give his homily and leave the altar to extend the Sign of Peace to more people as well . . . all in the name of active participation. But, despite all of this, the number of people coming to Mass on Sunday continued to decline and, more and more we heard the common refrain, “I’m not getting anything out of the Mass.” What went wrong? We adopted an erroneous definition for “active.”
If you go back to Sacrosanctum Concilium, the word used is not
“active,” but instead
“actuosa.” This word encompasses both external action and internal action. Pope Benedict XVI asserts that
“actuosa” is properly understood as a participation of one’s being, to be engaged on all levels. For Catholics, this means that we are to pray the Sacred Liturgy with our heart and mind first and secondarily with our bodies and voices. In essence, it is a humble admission that the real work of the Sacred Liturgy is the work of God upon my soul, to which I respond with faith and devotion. This demands that I actually do
less at the Holy Mass so that God can do
more by the power of His grace. This disposition of receptivity and an openness to the Lord’s work calls for a spirit of adoration and a quieting of the soul, which the Holy Mass allows for, if we took advantage of key moments in the Sacred Liturgy where it is provided. For example: silence before the Holy Mass; a letting go of the world and entering into the heavenly liturgy at the Collect (the opening prayer), which calls for a moment of silence; adoring the Lord at the elevation of the sacred species or at the words, “Behold the Lamb of God;” foregoing music at times after Holy Communion to commune inwardly with the Lord; and time for silent prayer and worship before the closing prayer. In essence, the real work of the Holy Mass takes place at a deeper level in our soul, where the Lord invites us to share in His divine life. Pope Benedict XVI believes that if this deeper level is neglected because of an emphasis upon
“activa” in the Mass at the expense of
“actuosa” then we will be bored at the Holy Mass and spiritually famished. Sadly, we will hear over and over again, “I am not getting anything out of the Mass,” and, unfortunately, there will be truth in this sad refrain.
Whenever we attend a play or watch a movie, we can note the great actors and actresses as those who really “put their heart into it.” Their lines or actions were not enough for greatness, but the depth of their being that emanated as they acted is what moved us. The same is true for the Holy Mass. Words, actions, postures, singing, etc. are not enough. We must be totally immersed in God in the depths of our being, allowing Him to lift us up to the heights of heaven. A beautiful Holy Mass that feeds the soul is a Holy Mass where we abide by the sound advice of St. John the Baptist, “He must increase, I must decrease.”
Fr. Benz is pastor at St. Mary in New England and St. Elizabeth in Lefor. If you have a question you were afraid to ask, now is the time to ask it! Simply email your question to info@bismarckdiocese.com with the “Question Afraid to Ask” in the subject line.