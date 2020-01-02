What should I say to someone who has left the Church because of the sexual abuse scandal?

“The Church has been shocked to the core by the presence of evil among its members,” said the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols. How correct his assessment is of the clerical abuse scandal in the life of the Catholic Church. This scandal, caused by abusive clergy and bishops who ignored the problem of the abuse, has created countless victims, hurting souls who will spend their entire lives healing from the pain inflicted upon them.
In addition, many Catholics are leaving the Church because of their disgust with clerical sexual abuse and how it was poorly addressed by the hierarchy. Some estimates claim that since 2001, 15% of Catholics in the United States have left the Church because of the sex abuse scandal. What do we say to them in our hope of bringing them back home to the Church?
First, ask them to join us in the fight against evil; it is our Christian duty. We know that the sexual abuse scandal is the work of the Evil One, because he is continually at war with Christ and His Church. We must fight back!
As Saint Paul reminds us in his Letter to the Ephesians, “Put on the full armor of God, so as to be able to resist the devil’s tactics” (6:11). In the life of the Church, courageous men and women have not left the Church when evil attacked her; no, they fought for Holy Mother Church because of their great love for her. Praise God for holy martyrs like Saints Cecilia, Perpetua and Felicity and Lawrence, who stood up to the anti-Christian tyranny of pagan Rome; praise God for brave bishops like Saint John Fischer, who was the lone voice among the bishops of England in his resistance to King Henry VIII’s break with Rome; and praise God for the layman, Blessed Franz Jagerstatter, and the cleric, Servant of God Father Franz Reinisch, who refused to take the oath of allegiance to the Nazi regime and were executed for their bold defiance.
These men and women are spiritual heroes in the Church. Why? Because they didn’t flee evil, but engaged it in battle. When the Church they loved was under attack, they fought back, even to the point of offering their lives for her. The Body of Christ, the Church, has been seriously wounded by the Evil One with the sex abuse scandal. Don’t leave in retreat, for this would be a victory for the Prince of Darkness, whose goal is to diminish the Light of Christ which shines through His Church.
Secondly, if one were to leave the Church so as to escape the scandal of sexual abuse, where would you go? Sadly, all Christian denominations are dealing with this same issue; they just don’t receive as much press coverage as the Catholic Church. Studies have shown that the rate of sexual abuse is the same in all Christian denominations, so leaving the Catholic Church does not mean that you will leave this issue behind.
But, it is more than our churches. We know from our following of this issue in the media that sexual abuse is a problem in schools, sports programs, organizations for youth and, most commonly, in the home. At virtually every turn, we will face head-on the scourge of sexual abuse, for it is not a Catholic problem alone, but a societal problem.
We must root it out, which will take human effort and, more importantly, divine grace. Remain in the Church and be fortified by the grace of the sacraments, especially the Holy Eucharist, so that you will have the strength and fortitude to rid the Church and society of sexual abuse.
Since 2001, the Catholic Church has made great strides in the fight against sexual abuse. Studies by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) have shown a sharp decline in incidents of sexual abuse since 2002. Perhaps, learning from her own mistakes and failings, the Church can offer a path out of the societal morass of sexual abuse. With your input and prayers in the life of the Church, help her in this important endeavor.
Indeed, evil has infected the Church and her members with the sexual abuse scandal, but there is hope. Faithful Catholics are demanding change and calling for long overdue reforms; victims are receiving justice and more importantly, healing; and the Church is offering a way to root out sexual abuse in all facets of society. These are all signs of hope, so don’t be discouraged and leave the Church in frustration.
Now, more than ever, victims of abuse and those scandalized by the abuse need the Church, especially the healing and fortifying power of her greatest gift—the Holy Eucharist. Perhaps we can all say with Saint Peter, “Lord, to whom shall we go. You have the words of everlasting life” (John 6:68).
Fr. Benz is pastor at St. Mary in New England and St. Elizabeth in Lefor. If you have a question you were afraid to ask, now is the time to ask it! Simply email your question to info@bismarckdiocese.com with the “Question Afraid to Ask” in the subject line.