Why do Catholics focus on Jesus’ death?

Father, some of my Christian friends are wondering why Catholics focus on Jesus’ death when He is already raised from the dead. They think we should remove our crucifixes and, instead, focus on Christ’s Resurrection. How can I respond?
Our Blessed Lord’s Resurrection is the crowning truth of our faith in Christ. Even nominal Catholics know the central importance of Easter being recognized as the most important day of the liturgical year. (Only Christmas could give it a run for its money in popularity!) Catholics, as well as other denominations, know how to celebrate Christ's Resurrection properly and exultantly. The very source and summit of Catholic Christianity is Jesus’ Body truly present in the most Holy Eucharist. The Holy Eucharist is nothing less than His Risen Flesh, the glorified Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Blessed Lord Jesus Christ.
Additionally, the reason Catholics come to Mass on Sunday rather than any other day of the week is because that is the day that Jesus rose from the dead—the day of the Resurrection. Focus on the Resurrection doesn't come from any lack of attention to the Crucifixion but rather a result of our focus on it.
Those who want to set side Jesus’ suffering and death in favor of His Resurrection are setting themselves up for confusion towards the paschal mystery, that is, the central mystery of the faith: Passion, death, Resurrection and Ascension. Although these four events happened at different intervals of time, they cannot be interpreted or celebrated without each other.
Since focus on our Lord's Crucifixion takes nothing away from, but rather enhances our celebration of the Resurrection, we ought to focus on our Lord’s Crucifixion as best we can. Here are three ways we can deepen devotion to the Resurrection by way of Our Lord’s Passion: (1) by meditating on Our Lord’s own words, (2) by considering the actions of the disciples first to witness the Resurrection and (3) from the aspect of Christianity lived throughout the centuries.
First, from Our Lord's own words, when the apostles James and John expressed their desire to share His glory in heaven, Jesus reminded them that they must first be willing to drink the cup of suffering (cf. Mk 10:37-38). This, we can say that Our Lord's own desire is that we not forget the suffering we must endure in this life if we hope to be able to enter into the resurrection with Him.
Second, think about those disciples who were closest to Him at His Resurrection. Mary Magdalene was there first; then came running Peter and John. Isn’t it quite telling that they were the last to abandon Him in His agony? Of course, Peter did deny him but not without first showing his willingness to fight to the death with the sword and even followed Jesus up to the place where they were condemning Him before his courage failed and he denied Christ. John went even further to the foot of the cross, bravely standing by Our Blessed Mother and looking upon Our Lord as He died. And, of course, Mary Magdalene who clung to Jesus' feet and wept bitterly. What we learn from Sts. Peter, John and Mary Magdalene is that authentic witness to the Resurrection comes only through closeness to Jesus in His Passion and death. We would be wise to do the same.
Lastly, the witness of 20 centuries of saints who profess their faith in the Resurrection—every single one of them come faithfully to the cross of Christ and recommended it to all who wish to follow in their footsteps. Saint Ignatius of Antioch spoke of an immense desire to suffer with Christ, because only then could he experience the glory of His Resurrection. Saint Francis of Assisi ignited the fire of devotion to the Risen Lord in the hearts of all the faithful for centuries by promoting the way of the cross (Stations of the Cross). Devotions to the cross of Christ is the very gateway to the glory of resurrection. It is our only hope for heaven.
Even Satan wants to hide the crucifixes from our churches and our homes because he knows they express the power of the Passion of Christ and reveal how much He loves us. Let’s not remove our crucifixes or lessen our devotion to the Passion of Christ. Instead, while we continue in this valley of tears, longing for the glory of resurrection, let us not hesitate to stand next to Our Blessed Mother at the foot of the cross. We must follow the examples of all the saints and be inspired by the words of St. Paul, “For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you except Jesus Christ, and Him crucified” (cf. 1 Cor. 2:2).
Fr. John Paul Gardner is parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.