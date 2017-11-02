Why does Jesus “allow” so much suffering?

by Fr. Gary Benz
As Catholic Christians, we are told time and time again that Jesus Christ is a God of compassion and love. But, then we look around and we see the magnitude of suffering in our world. Why does Jesus allow this?
What makes this situation even more distressing is the fact that some people seem to carry many crosses of suffering while others seem to have very few. That God permits this seems to be a violation of justice and, to be honest, charity. In the eyes of the world, this would hold true. But, when suffering is assessed through the eyes of faith, we see a very different nature and purpose of suffering.
First, we should not assume that some people have been spared of many crosses just because we are not aware of their particular sufferings. Many crosses which people bear are quite evident: a physical disability; a developmental disability; great material poverty; etc. There is a public nature to their sufferings, which garners them the support and sympathy of others.
But, not everyone’s daily crosses have this visible nature and thus, sadly, they carry them in silence. These may include those suffering from mental illness; chronic pain; a disordered sexual inclination; or spiritual desolation. All too often, these hidden crosses can be the most onerous of sufferings because they are misunderstood, they have a degree of shame attached to them, and the people who bear them often do so in silence, without the support systems they need.
Even the great saints carried these heavy crosses of hidden suffering. For more than 50 years following her initial visions and locutions, Saint Theresa of Calcutta (aka Mother Theresa) was wrapped in a dark spiritual desolation. In her spiritual diary she wrote, “Where I try to raise my thoughts to heaven, there is such convicting emptiness that those very thoughts return like sharp knives and hurt my very soul.”
Mother Theresa lived in a spiritual desert for many years, but in God’s providence, she had holy confessors and spiritual advisors, whose prayers and spiritual counsel assisted her in her time of trial. There are many people like Mother Theresa, smiling to the world, but hurting deeply inside. Be slow to judge people as being “lucky” for having no noticeable crosses. You may have no idea of how heavy their cross actually is.
Second, never assume that suffering people somehow have been forgotten by God. The opposite is actually true; Jesus Christ has found them worthy of bearing His Cross for the spiritual well-being of countless souls. Not everyone can be deemed a servant of the Cross, but only those with a deep and abiding faith, who will gladly suffer so that souls may come to Jesus Christ and ultimately be saved by Him.
Saint Padre Pio said to the sick who came to him for prayers and the hope of healing, “God may not heal all those who ask for healing, for by our sufferings, we can give something to God.” When we embrace our crosses, and offer them up in union with the Cross of Jesus, then He will bless those individuals whom we have in mind as we prayerfully offer Him our sufferings. Thus, those who want to do good for souls will often receive many crosses from our Lord. This has become their vocation— the call to redemptive suffering. We should not pity them, but envy them: their love and compassion are quite profound.
Read the lives of Saints Gemma Galgani, Bernadette Soubirous, or Catherine von Emmerich. They were
overjoyed
to suffer on behalf of others, for in their bodies, they were happy to endure all the hardships that still have to be undergone by Christ for the sake of his body, the Church (cf. Colossians, 1:24). We should have compassion for those who suffer many crosses, but we might also envy them. They are much further along the path to holiness than we are.
Lastly, remember that everything comes to an end, including suffering. People who suffer greatly need to hear this to give them hope…your sufferings will end and because of them, your gain is eternal. On her deathbed, I reminded my own mother of this understanding. After years of great and numerous sufferings, it was now time to be freed of her sufferings; God was calling her home. Even Jesus got to leave His Cross; now it was time to leave hers. This was a great comfort to her in her final moments on earth. Her sufferings had finally come to an end, but because of them, they held the promise of a new beginning in heaven. Remind people with many crosses that they are truly blessed, for a greater glory awaits them in the Kingdom. The greater suffering on earth, the greater beatitude in heaven.
Indeed, many seem to be spared the heaviness of the crosses that affect God’s people. But, know that everyone has their own particular cross which they are carrying; every cross if offered to the Lord on behalf of others can bring forth great spiritual benefits; and one day, all crosses will give way to glory. Considering this, we are more mindful and empathetic of the crosses of others and we willingly embrace the crosses we have been given. If God sends you many crosses, it is a “Sign that He has great plans for you…He wants to make you a saint” (Saint Theresa of Avila).
Fr. Benz is pastor at St. Mary in New England and St. Elizabeth in Lefor.
