Women choose life as consecrated virgin

by Abbey Nagel

On the Feast of the Queenship of Mary (Aug. 22), Julie Jacobson was welcomed as a consecrated virgin for the Bismarck Diocese. The Bismarck woman is one of four women within the diocese who have chosen to live the life of a consecrated virgin for the Lord.



The Mass of the Rite of Consecration to a Life of Virginity for Jacobson was celebrated publicly because she “desired to open up to the public the beauty and the mystery of this ancient sacramental.” And that it did.



Others who have chosen to live the life of consecrated virginity are: Teresa Gross of Bismarck who was consecrated on Feb. 12, 2006; Michele Schwab of Mandan who was consecrated on May 4, 2008; and Barbara Boschert of Minot who was consecrated on Dec. 12, 2014.



A bit of history



The prayer of consecration is from the 4th century. “This ancient rite, which dates to the very earliest centuries of the Church, establishes a woman in a unique relationship to Christ and to the Church. She is ‘consecrated,’ set apart for a holy purpose; she becomes a bride of Christ.”



The rite was actually just restored as a result of Vatican II. The beauty of this unique vocation is slowly becoming more well-known. It is important to understand that a consecrated virgin is not a sort of religious sister, but instead is a consecrated person living in the world, who has the bishop as her guide.



Jacobson and the other consecrated virgins of our Diocese have a special responsibility to pray for the Diocese of Bismarck and our clergy. They serve the Church through these prayers and through their good works.



Daily life



Daily life for consecrated virgins consists of very normal activities. They have regular day jobs to support themselves and do not live in community. They have rich prayer lives which is the foundation of their special way of life.



Jacobson says that her prayer life consists of a portion of the Liturgy of the Hours, daily Mass, meditation on the Scriptures, and Eucharistic adoration. Her intentions include prayers for the bishop, clergy, and faithful of the diocese.



Jacobson explained that as consecrated virgins live in the world, they strive to live healthy and balanced lives that include work, prayer, and other wellness activities.



In imitation of Mary



The life of a consecrated virgin closely imitates the life of Mary, the Mother of God. Mary was a virgin living in the world, serving Jesus through her normal daily activities and praying for those around her each day.



When asked what drew Jacobson to the life of a consecrated virgin, she replied: “I desired to live my vocation as the bride of Christ in imitation of and in close union with Mary, from Bethlehem to Nazareth, from Jerusalem at the foot of the cross to her hidden life in Ephesus.”

