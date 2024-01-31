Women’s Lenten retreat Feb. 17 The women’s simple Lenten retreat is back in 2024. All area women are welcome to attend on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck. There will be two talks—“Holiness Reflected Through Saints and Heroes” by Mother Mary Joseph of St. Mary Sisters and “Inspirations for Lent” by Msgr. Patrick Schumacher. The day includes Mass at 8 a.m., two speakers, Eucharistic adoration, confession, breakfast, lunch and vendors. Registration is $40. Registration ends on Feb. 9 to obtain an accurate count for meals. Register online at bismarckdiocese.com/lenten-retreat-for-women.