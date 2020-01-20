Women’s Lenten retreat March 14

Area women are invited to the 13th Annual Women’s Simple Lenten Retreat on Saturday, March 14 at the Church of St. Joseph in Mandan. Guest speaker is Fr. Craig Vasek, chaplain of athletics at the University of Mary. The day begins with morning Mass at 8:30 a.m. and includes a talk on healing and forgiveness and a guided healing exercise, confession, adoration and the rosary. A light breakfast and lunch (taco bar) will be served. Early registration is $25. After March 1, it is $35. Call Meikel Engelhardt 701-391-2805 or Patti Armstrong 701-471-9633 with any questions. Pre-registration is appreciated so organizers can plan for lunch. To pre-register online, go to the bismarckdiocese.com and click on the “Events” tab. Or, send your check to PO Box 1137, Bismarck, 58501.