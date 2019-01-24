Women’s Lenten retreat March 2

Get ready for Lent at the 12th annual Women’s Simple Lenten Retreat on Saturday, March 2 at Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck. Guest speaker is Fr. Christy David Pathiala, parochial vicar at St. Mary’s in Bismarck, who will present “God Over Stuff” with reflections on putting God over the busyness and materialism of our lives. He will also share his miracle story at Lourdes. The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. with Mass and includes breakfast, lunch, vendors, two talks, adoration and confession, ending at 2:30 p.m. Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. To register, go to the bismarckdiocese.com and click on the “Events” tab. Or, send your check to PO Box 1137, Bismarck, 58501. Early registration is $25. After Feb. 20, it is $30. Call 222-3035 with questions.