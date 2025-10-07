Women's retreat in Garrison Oct. 25

The parishes of Garrison, Max and White Shield women's groups invite all women (students in grade 9 and older) to the women's retreat titled "Aides and Deterrents to the Spiritual Life" that will be held at St. Nicholas Church in Garrison on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Speakers will be the St. Mary Sisters and Father Jadyn Nelson. The cost of the retreat is $25 and will include a rolls/coffee and a light lunch. Registration forms are available online at https://tinyurl.com/ypjbef9e. Responses by Oct. 17 would be appreciated, however late registrations will be accepted. Checks can be made payable to payable to St. Nicholas Church and mailed to Amanda Huettl, c/o St. Nicholas Church, PO Box 870, Garrison, ND 58540. Please contact Amanda Huettl at 701-240-2034 or Nancy Magnuson at 701-509-4916 with questions.