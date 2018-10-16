Women's Retreat in Mandan Nov. 10

All women are welcome to a Prayer, Penance & Praise Women's Retreat on Saturday, Nov. 10 hosted by Mandan's Catholic Daughters Court St. Cecelia at St. Joseph in Mandan. The retreat begins with registration and coffee at 8:30 in the cafeteria and concludes with an invitation to join the congregation for the rosary and Mass at 4 p.m. Presenters include Fr. Nick Schneider on prayer; Deacon Bob Wingenbach and Fr. Jarad Wolf on penance; and Fr. Josh Waltz on praise. There will be adoration and confessions at 2:15 p.m. Cost is $10. A coffee break and lunch are included. For more information, contact Sandy Leingang at 701-391-5190 or Bonnie Quast at 701-663-5305.