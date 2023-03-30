Women’s retreat in Stanley April 29

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary parish in Stanley is welcoming international speaker, Dr. Pamela Patnode, for a women’s retreat on Saturday, April 29. She will share her experience as a wife, mother, Catholic author, educator and Benedictine oblate. Her talks will focus on living our Catholic faith day by day while exploring these topics: St. Benedict and the Search for Balance in Life; Truth and Prayer – A Look at the Psalms; and Leisure? Sabbath Rest? What’s That? The day begins at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. Register online at holyrosarystanley.com. Call 701-628-3405 with questions.