Women’s retreat in Stanley April 6

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary parish in Stanley is welcoming Mother Mary Joseph for a women’s retreat on Saturday, April 6. She will share her talk titled “Holiness Reflected Through Saints and Heroes.” Mother Mary, who teaches at St. Mary’s Academy, established the St. Mary Sisters convent in Bismarck according to the charism and spirit of St. Dominic. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and concludes at 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are included. Cost is $30. Register online at holyrosarystanley.com. Call Elonda at 701-629-1778 or Betty at 701-629-6773 with questions.