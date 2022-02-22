Women’s retreat in Stanley April 9

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley is hosting a women’s retreat on Saturday, April 9. Guest speaker is Ann Brodeur, assistant professor of history and Catholic studies at the University of Mary. Talk titles include: “The Loveliness of Bethany: The Importance of Prayer;” “Finding Christ in the Little Things of Each Day;” and “The Roots and Practice of Joy.” The retreat runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and includes lunch. Cost is $25. Register online at holyrosarystanley.com. For questions, contact: Elonda at 629-1778, Betty at 629-6773, Heidi at 240-5419, Krista at 641-8501 or Ann-at 720-4581.