Women’s retreat in Stanley May 18

There will be a women’s pro-life retreat hosted at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley on Saturday, May 18. The presenter is Mary Ann Kuharski, wife and mother of 13, six of whom are adopted special needs children. Kuharski and her husband, John, are members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Minneapolis. She is a founding member and Director of PROLIFE Across AMERICA, known as “The Billboard People” for its positive and persuasive educational messages, which have appeared in 46 states. To view clips of Mary Ann’s talks visit: prolifeacrossamerica.org/family-life-speakers. The retreat will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. and Mass beginning at 9 a.m. The fee includes morning muffin and lunch. Register by sending the $25 fee and information to Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Women’s Retreat, PO Box 159, Stanley, ND 58784. Call Elonda at 629-1778, Claudia at 628-2343, or Betty at 629-6773 with questions.