Women’s retreat March 3 in Stanley Women are invited to a retreat at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley on Saturday, March 3. Featured speaker is Tim Mosser, educator, coach, motivational speaker and Catholic radio host. He will speak on the topics of women’s identity as a precious daughter of God; maternity and what it means to be a “Bride of Christ;” and divinity of women serving as examples of the Godly life for the whole world. The retreat begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at concludes at 4 p.m. Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 and includes a morning muffin and lunch. Pre-register by mailing fee to the church at PO Box 159, Stanley, ND 58784. For more information, contact Elonda at 629-1778, Claudia at 629-1491 or Betty at 629-1802.