Women’s Thirst Conference is Sept. 22

Ladies, join us for the Thirst 2018 Women’s Conference sponsored by the Diocese of Bismarck and held at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 22.



This is just the second Women’s Thirst. Due to the large crowd and positive response of the first event held in 2015, this year’s conference has been moved to a larger venue—the Bismarck Event Center—to expand the presenter opportunities and provide adequate space.



Treat yourself to a wonderful day of engaging and uplifting presentations, Eucharistic adoration and confessions, music, a Vigil Mass with Bishop Kagan, and of course, support and conversation with your sisters in the Lord. Well over 1,000 women attended in 2015, and we expect another great attendance.



This year’s speaker line-up will feature two main speakers, as well as some local presenters.



Keynote Shannon Deitz of Texas will share her personal journey through abuse, tragedy and finding her way back to a relationship with God. She founded Hopeful Hearts Ministry that strives to give a voice to survivors of abuse. Shannon spoke to students during Catholic Schools Week in 2008.



Another familiar face to the diocese will return for the women’s conference. Judy Hehr, a keynote speaker at the 2016 Thirst Conference will return to offer her emotional testimony. The Wisconsin resident is a dynamic Catholic speaker and radio host who speaks about her transformation and openness to God’s mercy.



Other highlights of the conference will be talks by Dr. James Link, Bismarck clinical psychologist, who will speak about sanctity and self-care. There will also be a panel discussion entitled, “Finding and Following our Faith: A Generational Journey.” Featured panelists are women from various age groups, personal experiences and walks of life.



You won’t want to miss out. Find out more and register here: www.bismarckdiocese.com/thirst2018.

