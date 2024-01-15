World Day of Prayer for Religious Vocations, Feb. 9

Saint Junipero Serra, the Franciscan priest who founded nine of California's missions, was a model of perseverance and strong faith. Despite a chronic foot infection, Serra walked more miles in his career than expeditions of Lewis and Clark and Marco Polo combined, all to spread the Good News. It was perhaps providential that the founders of Serra International, the organization of lay Catholics who promote vocations, chose Fr. Junipero Serra as their patron in 1935. Now, even more than then, the work of promoting vocations requires perseverance and strong faith. Please continue to pray for an increase in vocations to priesthood, sisterhood and brotherhood, especially on February 9th, which is World Day of Prayer for Religious Vocations.