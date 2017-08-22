World Youth Day 2019

The 34th World Youth Day (WYD) will take place in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 22–27, 2019. The event will be hosted during the winter to avoid the country’s rainy season, which occurs in July and August— the traditional dates for WYD. The diocese’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministries will be coordinating a trip. Due to the timing of WYD 2019, the trip will only be offered to those who are 18 or older, so as not to compete with school-sponsored March for Life events, and other activities happening during this same time. Early registration has already begun. For more information go to www.bismarckdiocese.com/wyd.