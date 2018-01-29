World Youth Day Information Webinar – February 25th, 2018

An informational webinar will be held on Sunday, February 25th at 7:00 PM CST for those young adults interested in signing up for World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, January 21-28, 2019. The webinar will provided participants with information about World Youth Day, Panama, and the registration process and will be led by the pilgrimage host, Faith Journeys. To attend the webinar, please sign up online at https://bismarckdiocese.com/wyd or contact Carrie Davis at cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com. Please register by Friday, February 23rd.