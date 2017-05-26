by Sonia Mullally, DCA Editor

No matter the age or circumstances a man realizes his true vocation in life, it’s probably a difficult question to answer when it was, exactly, they knew that the priesthood was the perfect path. How do you really know?



For Diocesan Seminarian Deacon Greg Luger it was at his ordination to the diaconate last spring. “I remember how on my retreat in preparation to be ordained a deacon, our retreat master, Bishop Ricken (probably drawing from his own experience) said to me and my classmates, ‘When the hands come down (referring to the laying on of hands) it's a sign that you have been chosen.’ When Bishop Kagan laid his hands on my head that immediately came to mind. This was a sign to me that I had indeed been chosen for this vocation. This isn't to say that I didn't have certainty beforehand, but it was a nice confirmation.”



Deacon Luger and his classmate, Deacon Jordan Dosch will be ordained to the holy priesthood for the Diocese of Bismarck on May 31 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, with Bishop Kagan presiding.



Both men felt the call to the priesthood in their late teens.



“Even though I attended Catholic education through high school, the thought of the priesthood did not cross my mind until after graduation,” Jordan explained. It was a contribution from the witness of faithful vocations at home, at the high school, and an influential pilgrimage to Rome that I gained a better understand the concept of a vocation. I understood very clearly that a vocation is a question every faithful Christian must answer, and I wanted to have certainty, so I started to pray!”



Greg added, “I guess I first began to think about a vocation to the priesthood when I was in junior high school. However, I did not think about it seriously until my senior year of high school when I took a course called the Catholic disciple and began to pray more regularly.”



During these formative years, both men say different people they encountered have reinforced and advanced their vocation.



“One person who had a significant impact on my life was Bishop Zipfel,” Greg said. “I remember when I was first going through the application process to enter the seminary I had to meet with him personally in his office. I'll never forget the expression of joy that he had when he met me at the door. And I thought to myself, ‘Who am I in comparison to you?’ I was just a kid, about 19 at the time, and he was a bishop in his seventies! That really struck me as a model I needed to follow.”



Jordan, too, looked for a model to follow on his path to greater holiness. “First and foremost, Jesus Christ, and growing in relationship with Him through the reception of the sacraments and daily prayer. This has been aided through many different influences, such as my family, my teachers, and the priests of the Diocese of Bismarck.”



The men know that this is a chapter in their life closing and a new one opening as they finish up their long journey of seminary studies—Greg at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis and Jordan at the Pontifical North American College in Rome—and ready themselves for ordination to the holy priesthood.



“The thought of ordination is, on one side extremely humbling, and the other extremely exciting,” Jordan shared. “If one cannot give what one does not have, then I am on one side very excited to give what I have received through the years of seminary formation and study, and at the same time, humbled in knowing my own unworthiness and how I need to grow in holiness so as to be a better bridge for the people of God.”

Greg added his sentiments toward the momentous day, “At long last! But in all seriousness, I approach it with gratitude since the priesthood is such an incredible thing.”

Both move forward in their vocation with confidence, yet some humble trepidation when asked what they look forward to during their priesthood.



“This is a difficult question, because theoretically I understand the priesthood, but practically I am not sure what it is going to be like yet,” Jordan stated. “I am looking forward to assisting the faithful in their journey to God, spiritually through prayer and offering the sacraments, as well as rationally in catechesis.”



“Saying Mass, hearing confessions, and bringing people to their Lord,” Greg answered as to what he’s anticipating enjoying most.



Greg added, “I would just like to encourage everyone to please continue to pray, not only for me, but for all priests that they may be faithful and fruitful in their ministry always remaining close to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The priestly ministry is a big task and we could certainly use the prayers of the faithful!”



Jordan, too, asks for prayers, “I would just like to thank all the people of the Diocese of Bismarck for their much-appreciated prayers as I approach ordination. I am very excited to return home and get started!”

