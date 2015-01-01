Public Association of the Christian Faithful for Women

The Rule of Life takes account of the fact that the Public Association of the Christian Faithful of Diocesan right is not a canonically erected Religious Institute. Thus, it is a simpler Rule of Life which reflects the nature of this Public Association and which is the basis for the composition of the Public Association’s Constitution.



The very foundation for the Public Association’s Rule of Life is the motto of the Association: Caritas Christi Urget Nos. Thus, the life lived in common is to be lived as if each member lived this life with Jesus Himself. This is accomplished by each member through the cultivation of the virtues of Charity and Humility which allow each member to see and find Christ in the other members.



Taking account of the Public Association’s dual charism, the life lived in common for the love of Christ thus impels each member to wholeheartedly desire to share Christ with all others through the teaching of the Catholic faith in Catholic schools and parishes, as well as seeking out in love and, with love, bringing back to Christ and His Church those Catholics who have lapsed or abandoned Christ and His Church. This is a daily and grace-filled opportunity and obligation each member freely takes upon herself. Each member is strengthened for this holy mission by the following of a daily regimen reflecting the Rule of Life.



The daily regimen consists of praying in common as often as it is possible: Matins, Vespers, and Compline. The community celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass each day is of the utmost importance since it is the source and summit of each member’s life in Christ and cannot be missed by any member except for the most serious reason. Dining together at the three daily meals when possible and engaging in good and wholesome conversation at the meals should be next in importance after daily Mass and prayer in common.



After breakfast each member then prepares herself for her individual teaching and/or apologetic work, devoting herself to this for the day. Upon return to the community in the afternoon/evening and prior to Vespers and the evening meal, each member is to spend a period of silence in meditative prayer either in her room or in the community Chapel. After the evening meal, there is to be a period of common recreation for the mutual benefit of all the members.



One hour prior to Compline there is to be Exposition and Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament which is to be concluded with Compline. The Church’s custom of grand silence is to be observed by all from the conclusion of Compline to the next morning at breakfast, so as to allow for each member’s personal examination of life and conscience and physical rest through the night hours.



It is responsibility of the members under the guidance of the superior and with the final approval by the Diocesan Bishop to create the daily schedule to accommodate the right and proper living of the Public Association’s Rule of Life.