The Feast of Exaltation of the Holy Cross
DECREE
In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity, Amen.
In accord with the norms of Ecclesiastical Law as contained in the Code of Canon Law and Canons 312-320, by these presents the undersigned Diocesan Bishop and competent authority hereby erects:
The Oblates of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary,
Public Association of the Christian Faithful for Women
of Diocesan right [canon 312 §1 3°]
The mission (charism) of which is the teaching of the Catholic Faith in the Catholic schools and parishes of the Diocese of Bismarck and the exercise of Catholic Apologetics in the seeking
out and return to the Faith and the Church those Catholics who have lapsed in the practice of the Faith or abandoned it [canon 313]
This Decree is to be published to all of the Catholic Faithful of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bismarck in North Dakota as of the date of this Decree, along with an initial description of this Public Association so that those who may be interested may seek further information with regard to its nature, purpose internal life and organization.
The Most Reverend David D. Kagan, D.D., P.A., J.C.L., Bishop of Bismarck
Given at the Chancery this 14th day of September A.D. 2018
Mr. Dale Eberle, Chancellor
Oblates of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
PREAMBLE
“Caritas Christi Urget Nos”
(2 Cor. 5: 14-15)
Principal Patroness: The Most Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church.
Secondary Co-Patrons: St. Elizabeth, St. John the Baptist, St. Hildegard of Bingen, Saint John Paul II, St. Monica, St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross.
Principal Feasts: May 31, Feast of the Visitation
February 2, Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
June 24, Solemnity of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist
August 6, Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord
September 14, Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross
October 22, Memorial of Pope Saint John Paul II
Charism: The teaching of the Catholic Faith in our Catholic schools and parishes; and the seeking out and bringing back to the Catholic Faith those Catholics who have lapsed or abandoned the Faith through the exercise of Catholic apologetics.
Virtues: the Oblates, living in common, strive to cultivate charity, that is, love for God and neighbor; humility; a zeal for souls; and detachment from worldly desires.
Members: All single Catholic women who have celebrated their 21st birthday and are in good standing with the Catholic Church and are practicing Roman Catholics.
A Public Association: Refer to the Code of Canon Law, Canons 312-320. It is not a canonical Religious Institute but can become one such Institute. It is established by competent Ecclesiastical authority, that is, the Diocesan Bishop for his territory and is under his supervision and thus, is of diocesan right with a limited rule of life and simple constitution approved by him for the fulfillment of its specific charism and the sanctification of its members.
Overview: 1) live a common life; 2) observe a daily schedule of prayer and work; 3) make annually public promises of Evangelical poverty, chastity and obedience which are received and acknowledged by the Diocesan Bishop; and 4) wear a modest and distinctive habit which stands as a visible sign of the member’s zeal for souls and selfless service to the Church.
The Rule of Life takes account of the fact that the Public Association of the Christian Faithful of Diocesan right is not a canonically erected Religious Institute. Thus, it is a simpler Rule of Life which reflects the nature of this Public Association and which is the basis for the composition of the Public Association’s Constitution.
The very foundation for the Public Association’s Rule of Life is the motto of the Association: Caritas Christi Urget Nos. Thus, the life lived in common is to be lived as if each member lived this life with Jesus Himself. This is accomplished by each member through the cultivation of the virtues of Charity and Humility which allow each member to see and find Christ in the other members.
Taking account of the Public Association’s dual charism, the life lived in common for the love of Christ thus impels each member to wholeheartedly desire to share Christ with all others through the teaching of the Catholic faith in Catholic schools and parishes, as well as seeking out in love and, with love, bringing back to Christ and His Church those Catholics who have lapsed or abandoned Christ and His Church. This is a daily and grace-filled opportunity and obligation each member freely takes upon herself. Each member is strengthened for this holy mission by the following of a daily regimen reflecting the Rule of Life.
The daily regimen consists of praying in common as often as it is possible: Matins, Vespers, and Compline. The community celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass each day is of the utmost importance since it is the source and summit of each member’s life in Christ and cannot be missed by any member except for the most serious reason. Dining together at the three daily meals when possible and engaging in good and wholesome conversation at the meals should be next in importance after daily Mass and prayer in common.
After breakfast each member then prepares herself for her individual teaching and/or apologetic work, devoting herself to this for the day. Upon return to the community in the afternoon/evening and prior to Vespers and the evening meal, each member is to spend a period of silence in meditative prayer either in her room or in the community Chapel. After the evening meal, there is to be a period of common recreation for the mutual benefit of all the members.
One hour prior to Compline there is to be Exposition and Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament which is to be concluded with Compline. The Church’s custom of grand silence is to be observed by all from the conclusion of Compline to the next morning at breakfast, so as to allow for each member’s personal examination of life and conscience and physical rest through the night hours.
It is responsibility of the members under the guidance of the superior and with the final approval by the Diocesan Bishop to create the daily schedule to accommodate the right and proper living of the Public Association’s Rule of Life.